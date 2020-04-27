Kepler Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for BW Offshore (BGSWF)

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore (BGSWF) on April 24 and set a price target of NOK90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -18.3% and a 18.5% success rate. Roger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kvaerner ASA, TechnipFMC, and Archer.

BW Offshore has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.48.

BW Offshore’s market cap is currently $814.4M and has a P/E ratio of 14.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.65.

BW Offshore Ltd is a holding company. It is engaged in developing, owning and operating oil and gas Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessels (FPSO) and Floating, Storage and Offloading (FSO) vessels. The group’s activities are focused on construction, ownership, and operation of FPSOs and FSOs.