Kepler Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for ams AG (AUKUF)

In a report issued on March 31, Kathleen Gailliot from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on ams AG (AUKUF), with a price target of CHF28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Gailliot is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.7% and a 51.3% success rate. Gailliot covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air France KLM, TechnipFMC, and Veoneer.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ams AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.69.

Based on ams AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.22 billion and GAAP net loss of $86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $580 million and had a net profit of $142 million.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets. The Non-Consumer segment consists of comprised of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets. The Foundry segment manufactures analog/mixed signal ICs based on customer design. The company was founded in August 1981 and is headquartered in Premstaetten, Austria.