Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF)

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Faitz maintained a Sell rating on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) on March 20 and set a price target of EUR56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.05, close to its 52-week low of $34.00.

Faitz has an average return of 49.6% when recommending Wacker Chemie AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is ranked #5176 out of 6153 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wacker Chemie AG is a Hold with an average price target of $71.20.

The company has a one-year high of $89.00 and a one-year low of $34.00. Currently, Wacker Chemie AG has an average volume of 25.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.