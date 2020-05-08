Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Commerzbank AG (CRZBY)

In a report released yesterday, Simona Pasero from Kepler Capital maintained a Sell rating on Commerzbank AG (CRZBY), with a price target of EUR2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.51, close to its 52-week low of $3.11.

Pasero has an average return of 49.1% when recommending Commerzbank AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Pasero is ranked #6107 out of 6523 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Commerzbank AG is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $2.71.

Based on Commerzbank AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.1 billion and GAAP net loss of $40 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.86 billion and had a net profit of $111 million.

Commerzbank operates primarily in Europe. Germany, the group’s home country, contributes about 70% to total income. The bank operates two business segments: private and small-business customers as well as corporate clients. In its private and small-business segment, the group runs its branch business, a mobile bank with a focus on the Polish market, an online broker, and an asset manager for physical assets. Its corporate client business provides cash management and trade finance solutions to small and medium-size enterprises and large corporates.