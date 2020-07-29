Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Worldline (WRDLY)

In a report issued on March 12, Emil Johannessen from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Worldline (WRDLY), with a price target of EUR62.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.27, close to its 52-week high of $43.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Johannessen is ranked #1223 out of 6817 analysts.

Worldline has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $88.76.

Worldline SA is a provider of electronic payment and transactional services. The company offers merchant acquiring, payment processing, and business solution services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. Worldline’s revenue is equally split between its three business units: merchant services and terminals, financial processing and software licensing, and mobility and e-transactional services. Most contracts are on a long-term basis, paying an initial upfront fee for the system implementation plus a recurring fee over the life of the agreement. Worldline predominantly operates in Europe.