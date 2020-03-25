Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (SPXXF)

Kepler Capital analyst Christoffer Adams maintained a Hold rating on SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (SPXXF) yesterday and set a price target of NOK84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -18.9% and a 28.0% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Erste Group Bank AG, Helgeland Sparebank, and Deutsche Bank AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge is a Hold with an average price target of $7.61.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sparebanken Nord Norge operates as a savings bank. It offers a range of financial services including loans, savings, advice, insurance and pensions to personal and corporate customers. Sparebanken also offers credit cards, debit cards, structured products, stock savings, mobile banking and online banking services.