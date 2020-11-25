Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Shelf Drilling (SHLLF)

In a report issued on November 23, Kevin Roger from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Shelf Drilling (SHLLF), with a price target of NOK3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.23, close to its 52-week low of $0.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 59.0% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Borr Drilling, BW Offshore, and TechnipFMC.

Shelf Drilling has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.68, a 200.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a NOK9.00 price target.

Based on Shelf Drilling’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $127 million and GAAP net loss of $7.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $132 million and had a GAAP net loss of $35.93 million.

Shelf Drilling Ltd operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor. The company is engaged in the drilling and completion of exploratory and developmental offshore oil and natural gas wells. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Saudi Arabia and also has a presence in Thailand; Nigeria; United Arab Emirates; India and Other Countries.