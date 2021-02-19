Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Shelf Drilling (SHLLF)

In a report issued on February 17, Magnus Olsvik from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Shelf Drilling (SHLLF), with a price target of NOK3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.32.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shelf Drilling is a Hold with an average price target of $0.35.

Shelf Drilling’s market cap is currently $43.74M and has a P/E ratio of -0.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.15.

Shelf Drilling Ltd operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor. The company is engaged in the drilling and completion of exploratory and developmental offshore oil and natural gas wells. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Saudi Arabia and also has a presence in Thailand; Nigeria; United Arab Emirates; India and Other Countries.