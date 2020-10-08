Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Neste (NTOIY)

In a report issued on October 6, Arnaud Girod from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Neste (NTOIY), with a price target of EUR41.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.50, close to its 52-week high of $29.10.

Girod has an average return of 77.1% when recommending Neste.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod is ranked #6538 out of 6976 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neste with a $53.60 average price target.

Neste’s market cap is currently $41.74B and has a P/E ratio of 23.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.31.

Neste Corp. offers renewable products and solutions and oil products to a host of global markets. Its business is divided into various segments, including oil products, renewable products, and marketing and services. Oil products is the largest contributor of revenue; it caters to oil companies and businesses that market oil, lubricants, and fuel products. Neste’s oil products business includes diesel fuels, gasoline, aviation and marine fuels, and light and heavy fuel oils. Neste is heavily involved in the Baltic region with its network of service stations and refineries.