Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Materialise (MTLS)

In a report released yesterday, Laurent Daure from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Materialise (MTLS), with a price target of $16.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.03, close to its 52-week low of $13.01.

Daure has an average return of 18.6% when recommending Materialise.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Materialise is a Hold with an average price target of $16.25.

The company has a one-year high of $20.41 and a one-year low of $13.01. Currently, Materialise has an average volume of 62.38K.

EMaterialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.