Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Materialise (MTLS)

Kepler Capital analyst Laurent Daure maintained a Hold rating on Materialise (MTLS) on March 20 and set a price target of $16.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Daure is ranked #5540 out of 6156 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Materialise is a Hold with an average price target of $16.25.

Materialise’s market cap is currently $825.1M and has a P/E ratio of 474.16. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.31.

EMaterialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.