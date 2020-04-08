Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for LANXESS (LNXSF)

In a report released today, Martin Roediger from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on LANXESS (LNXSF), with a price target of EUR37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.75.

Roediger observed:

“FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung fur Lanxess nach Medienspekulationen um eine mogliche Clariant-ubernahme auf “Hold” mit einem Kursziel von 37 Euro belassen. Ein Kauf der Schweizer durch den deutschen Chemiekonzern sei unwahrscheinlich, eine Fusion dagegen weniger, geht aus einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie des Instituts hervor./edh/mis Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

Roediger has an average return of 35.0% when recommending LANXESS.

According to TipRanks.com, Roediger is ranked #4491 out of 6281 analysts.

LANXESS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.22, a 30.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR42.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $71.09 and a one-year low of $28.35. Currently, LANXESS has an average volume of 982.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients. The Specialty Additives segment focuses on specialty additive chemicals. The Performance Chemicals segment covers application-oriented process, and functional chemicals operations. The High Performance Materials segment represents plastic activities in the engineering materials. The Arlanxeo segment refers to synthetic rubber activities. The company was founded on July 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.