Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Koninklijke Philips (PHG)

In a report released yesterday, Maja Pataki from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Koninklijke Philips (PHG), with a price target of EUR34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Pataki is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.7% and a 31.6% success rate. Pataki covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Tecan Group AG, and Qiagen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Koninklijke Philips with a $38.34 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $50.78 and a one-year low of $30.50. Currently, Koninklijke Philips has an average volume of 1.01M.

Royal Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care. This segment comprises the Personal Care, Domestic Appliances, Oral Healthcare, and Mother & Child Care businesses. The Diagnosis & Treatment segment unites the businesses related to the promise of precision diagnosis and disease pathway selection, and the businesses related to image-guided, minimally invasive treatments. This segment comprises the Diagnostic Imaging, Ultrasound, Healthcare Informatics and Image-Guided Therapy businesses. The Connected Care & Health Informatics segment focuses on patient care solutions, advanced analytics and patient and workflow optimization inside and outside the hospital, and aims to unlock synergies from integrating and optimizing patient care pathways and leveraging provider-payer-patient business models. This segment comprises the Monitoring & Analytics, Therapeutic Care, Population Health Management, and Sleep & Respiratory Care businesses. The Other segment reports on the items Innovation & Strategy, IP Royalties, Central costs, and other small items. The company was founded by Anton Frederik Philips and Gerard Leonard Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.