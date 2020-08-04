Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Endesa (ELEZY)

In a report released yesterday, Ingo Becker from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Endesa (ELEZY), with a price target of EUR24.20. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.09, equals to its 52-week high of $14.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 50.8% success rate. Becker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Uniper SE, ENGIE SA, and EON SE.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Endesa with a $29.09 average price target, a 104.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR24.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.09 and a one-year low of $10.77. Currently, Endesa has an average volume of 14.

Endesa generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Spain and Portugal. The company operates 22.7 gigawatts of installed generation capacity split among hydroelectric, nuclear, coal, natural gas, oil, solar, and wind. Endesa also supplies gas to retail and business customers in Spain and France.