Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Aegon (AEG)

In a report issued on April 19, Peter Eliot from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Aegon (AEG), with a price target of EUR2.90. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.48.

Aegon has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.84, representing a -16.0% downside. In a report released yesterday, Societe Generale also upgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR4.10 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.11 and a one-year low of $2.10. Currently, Aegon has an average volume of 2.25M.

Aegon N.V. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe; Asia; Asset management; and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States, Brazil and Mexico, including any of the units activities located outside these countries. The Europe segment covers the Netherlands, United Kingdom including Variable Annuities Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Spain, and Portugal. Asia segment is responsible for Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Japan, India, and Indonesia including any of the units activities located outside these countries. The Asset Management segment relates to business activities from Aegon Asset Management. The Holding and Other Activities segment includes financing, reinsurance activities, employee and other administrative expenses of holding companies. The company was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.