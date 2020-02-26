Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Peugeot (PUGOY)

Kepler Capital analyst Alexandre Raverdy maintained a Buy rating on Peugeot (PUGOY) yesterday and set a price target of EUR28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.92, close to its 52-week low of $18.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 20.0% success rate. Raverdy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Peugeot with a $30.44 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.19 and a one-year low of $18.68. Currently, Peugeot has an average volume of 11.61K.

Peugeot SA is a holding company, which manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components, and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance.