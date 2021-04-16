Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

In a report issued on April 14, Petter Haugen from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP), with a price target of NOK25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 72.2% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Deutsche Post, Stolt-Nielsen, and DHT Holdings.

Hoegh LNG Partners has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.33.

The company has a one-year high of $17.25 and a one-year low of $7.00. Currently, Hoegh LNG Partners has an average volume of 204.4K.

Höegh LNG Partners LP own and operates floating storage and re?gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace. The Joint Venture FSRUs segment deals with financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating lease related to the Hoegh Gallant. The company was founded on April 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.