Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPF)

In a report issued on February 5, Benoit Petrarque from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPF), with a price target of NOK94.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrarque is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 81.8% success rate. Petrarque covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Erste Group Bank AG, and Sparebanken Vest.

Helgeland Sparebank has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.77.

Helgeland Sparebank’s market cap is currently $187.7M and has a P/E ratio of 10.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.50.

Helgeland Sparebank is a Norway-based regional bank engaged in providing banking and financial services in Helgeland. It offers savings products, payment services, credit cards, saving accounts, placement services, loans, insurance, shares, and currencies, as well as an online banking facility. The company primarily serves to creditors, customers, employees, governance organs, management and society in general. Geographically, all the operations of the bank are carried out from Helgeland.