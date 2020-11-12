Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Guerbet SA (GUERF)

In a report issued on November 10, David Evans from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Guerbet SA (GUERF), with a price target of EUR35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $58.35, equals to its 52-week high of $58.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Evans is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 75.4% success rate. Evans covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Roche Holding AG, Crossject SA, and Pharnext SA.

Guerbet SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.24.

Guerbet is a healthcare company that manufactures and markets medical imaging contrast agents destined for diagnostic purposes. Its products include medical imaging contrast products for x-ray imaging, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound imaging and for nuclear medicine. The company markets its products under the brand names such as Xenetix, Hexabrix, Optiray, Oxilan, Telebrix, Lipiodol, Dotarem, Endorem, Artirem, Lumirem, and Lipiodol. It derives the majority of its revenue from the sale of magnetic resonance imaging.