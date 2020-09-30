Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Glanbia (GLAPF)

In a report issued on September 28, Christian Nordby from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Glanbia (GLAPF), with a price target of EUR11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #3226 out of 6938 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Glanbia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.27.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GLAPF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment manufactures and sells cheese, dairy and non-dairy nutritional ingredients. The Glanbia Ireland segment manufactures and sells cheese and dairy ingredients, and a range of consumer products from farm inputs. The All other segment includes both the results of other equity accounted investees who manufacture and sell cheese and dairy ingredients and unallocated corporate costs. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.