Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Glanbia (GLAPF)

Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox maintained a Buy rating on Glanbia (GLAPF) on November 25 and set a price target of EUR11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 49.0% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Glanbia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.93, a 23.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 18, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.70 and a one-year low of $9.30. Currently, Glanbia has an average volume of 2,412.

Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment manufactures and sells cheese, dairy and non-dairy nutritional ingredients. The Glanbia Ireland segment manufactures and sells cheese and dairy ingredients, and a range of consumer products from farm inputs. The All other segment includes both the results of other equity accounted investees who manufacture and sell cheese and dairy ingredients and unallocated corporate costs. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.