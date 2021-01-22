Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Ferrovial (FRRVY)

Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza maintained a Buy rating on Ferrovial (FRRVY) on January 20 and set a price target of EUR28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 50.7% success rate. Egusquiza covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Mediaset España, and Vivendi.

Ferrovial has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $32.38 and a one-year low of $17.59. Currently, Ferrovial has an average volume of 8,831.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ferrovial SA is a Spanish industrial company. The company organizes itself into four segments: Toll Roads, Airports, Construction, and Services. The Toll Roads segment develops and operates toll roads globally. The Airports segment operates four airports in the United Kingdom in Heathrow, Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Southampton. The Construction segment designs and constructs buildings, transport infrastructure, water projects, and completes civil engineering work. The Services segment includes the operation of infrastructure for transport, natural resources, utilities, telecommunications, and waste collection and treatment. By country, the USA represents the largest contribution to revenue, followed by Poland operations.