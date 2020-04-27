Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Exor (EXXRF)

In a report issued on April 24, Marco Baccaglio from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Exor (EXXRF), with a price target of EUR68.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Baccaglio is ranked #6085 out of 6493 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Exor with a $73.58 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $82.00 and a one-year low of $34.00. Currently, Exor has an average volume of 2,721.

EXOR NV is a holding company, which invests in companies primarily in the reinsurance sector, automotive industry, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football. It operettas through the following segments: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), CNH Industrial, Ferrari, PartnerRe, and Juventus. The FCA segment deals with designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing, and selling vehicles, components, and production systems worldwide. The CNH Industrial segment implements design, manufacturing, distribution, commercial, and financial activities in international markets. The Ferrari segment produces luxury performance sports cars. The PartnerRe segment provides non-life, and life and health reinsurance. The Juventus segment refers to the management of a professional football team. The company was founded on September 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands.