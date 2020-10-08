Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Euronav (EURN)

In a report issued on October 6, Kathleen Gailliot from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Euronav (EURN), with a price target of EUR11.30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Gailliot is ranked #6782 out of 6976 analysts.

Euronav has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.60, implying a 40.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, JonesTrading also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR11.89 price target.

Based on Euronav’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $435 million and net profit of $260 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $169 million and had a GAAP net loss of $38.56 million.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. It operates through the Tankers and FpSO (Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operation) segments. The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation. The FpSO segment receives hydrocarbon fluids pumped by nearby offshore platforms and provides field storage. Its activities include crew, ship, and fleet management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.