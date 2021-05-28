Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for ENGIE SA (ENGIY)

Kepler Capital analyst Juan Rodriguez maintained a Buy rating on ENGIE SA (ENGIY) on May 26 and set a price target of EUR16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.94.

Rodriguez has an average return of 8.9% when recommending ENGIE SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodriguez is ranked #1646 out of 7535 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ENGIE SA with a $19.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.81 and a one-year low of $11.12. Currently, ENGIE SA has an average volume of 278.3K.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, France.