Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for ENGIE SA (ENGIY)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz maintained a Buy rating on ENGIE SA (ENGIY) on April 20 and set a price target of EUR16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 64.6% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

ENGIE SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.26.

The company has a one-year high of $16.81 and a one-year low of $9.73. Currently, ENGIE SA has an average volume of 37.74K.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, France.