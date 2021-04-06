Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Compass (COMP)

In a report issued on March 3, Inigo Egusquiza from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Compass (COMP), with a price target of £1600.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 52.8% success rate. Egusquiza covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Mediaset España, and Vivendi.

The the analyst consensus on Compass is currently a Hold rating.

