Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

In a report issued on September 7, Richard Withagen from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP), with a price target of EUR44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Withagen has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.3% and a 45.6% success rate. Withagen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Britvic, and Diageo.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coca-Cola European Partners is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.99.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Coca-Cola European Partners’ market cap is currently $20.15B and has a P/E ratio of 26.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.32.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CCEP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More on CCEP: