Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

Kepler Capital analyst Richard Withagen maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) on February 15 and set a price target of EUR48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.28.

Withagen has an average return of 5.8% when recommending Coca-Cola European Partners.

According to TipRanks.com, Withagen is ranked #6686 out of 7311 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coca-Cola European Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.67, representing a 3.2% upside. In a report issued on February 12, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $57.11 and a one-year low of $28.35. Currently, Coca-Cola European Partners has an average volume of 1.33M.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.