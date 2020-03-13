Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Catena Media (CTTMF)

Kepler Capital analyst Emil Johannessen maintained a Buy rating on Catena Media (CTTMF) yesterday and set a price target of SEK69.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.31, equals to its 52-week low of $3.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Johannessen is ranked #4080 out of 6212 analysts.

Catena Media has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.07.

The company has a one-year high of $8.05 and a one-year low of $3.31. Currently, Catena Media has an average volume of 2.

Catena Media plc provides marketing services for online gaming industry. It business concept is based on generating potential paying players to its business partners, primarily online gaming operators through a comprehensive product offering with a focus on high-quality content to attract potential players.