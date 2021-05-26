Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for BW Offshore (BGSWF)

In a report issued on May 24, Kevin Roger from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore (BGSWF), with a price target of NOK65.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 62.4% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, CGG Veritas, and TechnipFMC.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BW Offshore with a $7.81 average price target.

BW Offshore Ltd is a holding company. It is engaged in developing, owning and operating oil and gas Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessels (FPSO) and Floating, Storage and Offloading (FSO) vessels. The group’s activities are focused on construction, ownership, and operation of FPSOs and FSOs.