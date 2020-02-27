Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Aker ASA (AKAAF)

Kepler Capital analyst Magnus Olsvik maintained a Buy rating on Aker ASA (AKAAF) yesterday and set a price target of NOK640.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.00, equals to its 52-week high of $54.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Olsvik is ranked #4892 out of 5934 analysts.

Aker ASA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.42.

Aker ASA is an industrial investment company that owns and carries out industrial and capital management. The company operates its business through the Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments segments.