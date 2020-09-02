Kepler Capital Remains a Sell on Borr Drilling (BORR)

In a report issued on August 31, Kevin Roger from Kepler Capital maintained a Sell rating on Borr Drilling (BORR), with a price target of NOK2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.84, close to its 52-week low of $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 42.7% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, Kvaerner ASA, and BW Offshore.

Borr Drilling has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $0.66.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Borr Drilling’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $104 million and GAAP net loss of $87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $51.9 million and had a GAAP net loss of $54.9 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The firm will acquire and operate drilling assets. The company was founded on August 8, 2016 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.