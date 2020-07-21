Kepler Capital Remains a Hold on Shelf Drilling (SHLLF)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin Roger from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Shelf Drilling (SHLLF), with a price target of NOK8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 36.7% success rate. Roger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Borr Drilling, Kvaerner ASA, and BW Offshore.

Shelf Drilling has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.87.

The company has a one-year high of $0.35 and a one-year low of $0.35. Currently, Shelf Drilling has an average volume of 47.08K.

Shelf Drilling Ltd operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor. The company is engaged in the drilling and completion of exploratory and developmental offshore oil and natural gas wells. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Saudi Arabia and also has a presence in Thailand; Nigeria; United Arab Emirates; India and Other Countries.