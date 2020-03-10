Kepler Capital Remains a Hold on Qiagen (QGEN)

Kepler Capital analyst Oliver Reinberg maintained a Hold rating on Qiagen (QGEN) yesterday and set a price target of EUR39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.33, close to its 52-week high of $43.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Reinberg is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 43.5% success rate. Reinberg covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Dialog Semiconductor, and Koninklijke Philips.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qiagen is a Hold with an average price target of $36.64, representing a -11.0% downside. In a report issued on March 4, Berenberg Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $39.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.16 and a one-year low of $25.04. Currently, Qiagen has an average volume of 3.07M.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services.