Kepler Capital Remains a Hold on Grifols SA (GRFS)

Ryan Adist- March 1, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT

In a report issued on February 28, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Grifols SA (GRFS), with a price target of EUR28.90. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 38.4% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Hermes International, and Dialog Semiconductor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Grifols SA is a Hold with an average price target of $31.97.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $25.73 and a one-year low of $17.56. Currently, Grifols SA has an average volume of 1.02M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts