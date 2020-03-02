Kepler Capital Remains a Hold on Grifols SA (GRFS)

In a report issued on February 28, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Grifols SA (GRFS), with a price target of EUR28.90. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 38.4% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Hermes International, and Dialog Semiconductor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Grifols SA is a Hold with an average price target of $31.97.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $25.73 and a one-year low of $17.56. Currently, Grifols SA has an average volume of 1.02M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use.