Kepler Capital Remains a Hold on Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

In a report released yesterday, Robin Rane from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank AG (DB), with a price target of EUR7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Rane is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.0% and a 0.0% success rate. Rane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Erste Group Bank AG, Sparebanken Vest, and Commerzbank AG.

Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $7.25.

The company has a one-year high of $11.16 and a one-year low of $6.44. Currently, Deutsche Bank AG has an average volume of 5.39M.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private & Commercial Bank (PCB); and Deutsche Asset Management (Deutsche AM). The CIB segment refers to the corporate finance and global transaction banking businesses.