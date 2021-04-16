Kepler Capital Remains a Buy on Vivendi (VIVHY)

In a report issued on April 13, Conor O’Shea from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Vivendi (VIVHY), with a price target of EUR35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.19.

O’Shea has an average return of 11.9% when recommending Vivendi.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shea is ranked #1380 out of 7455 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vivendi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.96.

The company has a one-year high of $37.23 and a one-year low of $20.23. Currently, Vivendi has an average volume of 11.28K.

Vivendi SA engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. The company was founded on December 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Paris, France.