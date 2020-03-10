Kepler Capital Remains a Buy on Swatch Group Bearer (SWGAF)

In a report released yesterday, Jon Cox from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Swatch Group Bearer (SWGAF), with a price target of CHF300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $213.50, equals to its 52-week low of $213.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -6.3% and a 34.1% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hermes International, Nestlé SA, and Emmi AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Swatch Group Bearer is a Hold with an average price target of $298.17.

The company has a one-year high of $316.90 and a one-year low of $213.50. Currently, Swatch Group Bearer has an average volume of 44.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.