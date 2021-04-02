Kepler Capital Remains a Buy on Qiagen (QGEN)

In a report issued on March 31, Kathleen Gailliot from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Qiagen (QGEN), with a price target of EUR51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Gailliot ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.7% and a 51.3% success rate. Gailliot covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air France KLM, TechnipFMC, and Veoneer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Qiagen with a $56.85 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Qiagen’s market cap is currently $11.1B and has a P/E ratio of 31.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -37.70.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Read More on QGEN: