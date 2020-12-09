Kepler Capital Remains a Buy on Linde (LIN)

Kepler Capital analyst Martin Roediger maintained a Buy rating on Linde (LIN) on November 5 and set a price target of EUR252.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $249.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Roediger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 54.8% success rate. Roediger covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, Clariant AG, and LANXESS.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Linde with a $289.02 average price target, which is a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR235.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Linde’s market cap is currently $131.5B and has a P/E ratio of 59.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 41.04.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Surface Technologies, and Linde AG. Its primary products include atmospheric and process gases. The firm also designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases primarily for internal use. The company was founded on April 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Guildford, the United Kingdom.