Kepler Capital Remains a Buy on Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPF)

Kepler Capital analyst Mariano Miguel maintained a Buy rating on Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPF) on January 20 and set a price target of NOK94.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Miguel has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.3% and a 40.9% success rate. Miguel covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA, SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, and Erste Group Bank AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Helgeland Sparebank with a $11.17 average price target.

Helgeland Sparebank’s market cap is currently $187.7M and has a P/E ratio of 10.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.50.

Helgeland Sparebank is a Norway-based regional bank engaged in providing banking and financial services in Helgeland. It offers savings products, payment services, credit cards, saving accounts, placement services, loans, insurance, shares, and currencies, as well as an online banking facility. The company primarily serves to creditors, customers, employees, governance organs, management and society in general. Geographically, all the operations of the bank are carried out from Helgeland.