Kepler Capital Remains a Buy on Glanbia (GLAPF)

In a report issued on January 25, Christian Nordby from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Glanbia (GLAPF), with a price target of EUR11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.30, equals to its 52-week high of $13.30.

Nordby has an average return of 20.0% when recommending Glanbia.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #2856 out of 7257 analysts.

Glanbia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.55.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.30 and a one-year low of $9.30. Currently, Glanbia has an average volume of 5.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GLAPF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment manufactures and sells cheese, dairy and non-dairy nutritional ingredients. The Glanbia Ireland segment manufactures and sells cheese and dairy ingredients, and a range of consumer products from farm inputs. The All other segment includes both the results of other equity accounted investees who manufacture and sell cheese and dairy ingredients and unallocated corporate costs. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.