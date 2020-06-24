Kepler Capital Remains a Buy on Carbios SA (COOSF)

In a report released yesterday, Baptiste de Leudeville from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Carbios SA (COOSF), with a price target of EUR22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.38.

Carbios SA has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $50.00 and a one-year low of $7.66. Currently, Carbios SA has an average volume of 5,079.

Carbios SA specializes in developing industrial bio-process for the recycling of plastic waste and the production of the biopolymer. The company creates a new generation of fully biodegradable plastics with a controlled lifespan, a process enabling infinite biorecycling of plastic waste (PET) and a new biological pathway to produce biosourced polymers. It uses Biodegradation; Biorecycling and Bioproduction techniques.