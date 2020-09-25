Kepler Capital Remains a Buy on ams AG (AUKUF)

In a report issued on September 23, Torsten Sauter from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on ams AG (AUKUF), with a price target of CHF27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Sauter is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 43.4% success rate. Sauter covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Implenia AG, Siemens AG, and Sulzer AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ams AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.73, representing a 23.1% upside. In a report issued on September 15, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF23.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $48.83 and a one-year low of $8.00. Currently, ams AG has an average volume of 710.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets. The Non-Consumer segment consists of comprised of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets. The Foundry segment manufactures analog/mixed signal ICs based on customer design. The company was founded in August 1981 and is headquartered in Premstaetten, Austria.