Kepler Capital Remains a Buy on Adocia (ADOCY)

In a report released yesterday, Arsene Guekam from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Adocia (ADOCY), with a price target of EUR19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Guekam is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 44.3% success rate. Guekam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Genfit, and Sanofi.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adocia with a $21.92 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.38 and a one-year low of $9.50. Currently, Adocia has an average volume of 4.

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It specializes in the development of formulations of already approved therapeutic proteins. The firm has developed Biochaperone proprietary technological platform to enhance the effectiveness of therapeutic proteins. The company’s product pipeline includes biochaprone lispro, biochaparone combo, biochaparone human glucagon etc. Its patent portfolio mainly consists of chronic wound healing, insulin therapy, and monoclonal antibodies.