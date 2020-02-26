Kepler Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF)

In a report released yesterday, Robin Rane from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF), with a price target of NOK102.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Rane is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.0% and a 0.0% success rate. Rane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Erste Group Bank AG, Deutsche Bank AG, and Sparebanken Vest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SpareBank 1 SMN with a $10.88 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.60 and a one-year low of $10.36. Currently, SpareBank 1 SMN has an average volume of 166.

SpareBank 1 SMN engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate Banking. The Retail Banking segment provides financial advice to retail, farm sector, and businesses.