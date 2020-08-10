Kepler Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Shelf Drilling (SHLLF)

In a report issued on August 7, Magnus Olsvik from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Shelf Drilling (SHLLF), with a price target of NOK8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.38, close to its 52-week high of $0.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Olsvik is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.1% and a 25.9% success rate. Olsvik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Borr Drilling, Kvaerner ASA, and Akastor ASA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shelf Drilling is a Hold with an average price target of $0.88.

Based on Shelf Drilling’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $181 million and GAAP net loss of $185 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $147 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.6 million.

Shelf Drilling Ltd operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor. The company is engaged in the drilling and completion of exploratory and developmental offshore oil and natural gas wells. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Saudi Arabia and also has a presence in Thailand; Nigeria; United Arab Emirates; India and Other Countries.