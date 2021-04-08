Kepler Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Shelf Drilling (SHLLF)

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 70.8% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as BW Offshore, CGG Veritas, and TechnipFMC.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Shelf Drilling with a $3.00 average price target.

Shelf Drilling Ltd operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor. The company is engaged in the drilling and completion of exploratory and developmental offshore oil and natural gas wells. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Saudi Arabia and also has a presence in Thailand; Nigeria; United Arab Emirates; India and Other Countries.