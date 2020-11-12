Kepler Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Pharnext SA (PNEXF)

Kepler Capital analyst David Evans maintained a Hold rating on Pharnext SA (PNEXF) on November 10 and set a price target of EUR5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.56, close to its 52-week low of $3.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Evans is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 75.4% success rate. Evans covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Roche Holding AG, Crossject SA, and Guerbet SA.

Pharnext SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.48.

The company has a one-year high of $7.00 and a one-year low of $3.30. Currently, Pharnext SA has an average volume of 20.

Pharnext SA is a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments targeting neurodegenerative diseases.